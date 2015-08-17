Armenians fire on Azerbaijani positions using mortars

Baku. 17 August. REPORT.AZ/ Armenian armed forces violated ceasefire in various directions on the frontline between Azerbaijan and Armenia 99 times within a day by using 60 and 82 mm mortars. Report was informed by the press service of the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

The ministry reports that Armenian armed forces fired on the positions of Azerbaijani units located in unnamed heights and Gaymagli, Farahli, Gizilhajili villages of Gazakh region from the positions located in unnamed heights and Berkaber village of Ijevan region, Barekamavan, Shavarshavan villages of Noyemberyan region.

The positions of Azerbaijani Armed Forces underwent fire from the positions located near Tapgaragoyunlu village of Goranboy region, Chilaburt, Goyarkh, Yarimja, Chayli villages of Tartar region, Shikhlar, Kangarli, Novruzlu, Sarijali, Yusifjanli, Garagashli, Marzili, Shuraabad, Javahirli villages of Aghdam region, Kuropatkino of Khojavand region, Horadiz, Garakhanbayli, Ashaghi Abdurrahmanli villages of Fizuli region, Mehdili village of Jabrail region, as well as at the unnamed heights of Goranboy, Khojavand, Fizuli and Jabrail regions.

The enemy was silenced by retaliatory fire.