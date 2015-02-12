Armenians again attempt to sabotage on Azerbaijani hostages

Baku. 12 February. REPORT.AZ/ The date of so-called "court appeal" on Azerbaijanis - Dilgam Asgarov and Shahbaz Guliyev who were captivated by Armenians, was announced, Report informs referring to Armenian media. The trial will take place on February 26.

It was stated by Arkady Israelian, a "lawyer" of Shahbaz Guliyev.

Azerbaijanis' genocide was committed by Armenian Armed Forces with the participation of Russian 366th infantry regiment on the night of February 25 to 26, 1992. They occupied Azerbaijani town of Khojaly.

Dilgam Asgarov, Shahbaz Guliyev and Hasan Hasanov went to Kalbajar to visit their relatives' graves on June 29, 2014. Armenians killed Hasan Hasanov and took Dilgam Asgarov, Shahbaz Guliyev as hostage.