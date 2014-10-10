 Top
    Armenian units violate ceasefire 22 times in a day

    Baku. 10 October. REPORT.AZ/ Armenian Armed Forces violated ceasefire in various directions of frontline 22 times in a day. Report informs referring to the Ministry of Defense.

    Armenian units fired on the positions of Azerbaijan Armed Forces located in Gaymagli village of Gazakh region from the positions located in Barekamavan village of Noyemberyan region.

    In addition, the positions of Azerbaijan Armed Forces underwent fire from the positions located in Gizil Oba, Chileburt, Goyarkh, Chayli villages of Tartar region, Horadiz, Ashaghi Veyselli of Fizuli, Javahirli of Aghdam and at the unnamed heights of Khojavand and Goranboy regions.

    The opposite side was silenced by retaliatory fire.

