Armenian troops violated ceasefire 98 times a day

Baku. 14 May. REPORT.AZ/ Military units of the armed forces of Armenia violated ceasefire 98 times throughout the day.

Report was informed in the press service of Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense.

Armenian armed forces, located on nameless hills in Noyemberyan region, in Berkaber village and on nameless hills in Ijevan region subjected to fire the positions of the Azerbaijan Army located in Gaymagly, Gizilhajili, Jafarli and Bala Jafarli villages of Gazakh region.

The positions of Azerbaijan Army were also fired from positions of Armenian military units located near the occupied Chilaburt village of Terter region, Nemirli, Shuraabad, Taghibeyli, Shikhlar, Bash Garvand, Javahirli, Garagashly, Saryjaly, Novruzlu, Yusifjanly, Marzili villages of Aghdam region, Kuropatkino village of Khojavend region, Ashaghy Veysalli, Gobu Dilagharda, Garvand, Garakhanbayli, Gorgan, Kurdlar, Horadiz villages of Fuzuli region, Nuzgar and Mehdili villages of Jabrayil region, as well as from positions located on nameless hills in Goranboy, Terter, Aghdam, Khojavend and Fuzuli regions.