Armenian troops violated ceasefire 102 times a day

Military units of the armed forces of Armenia violated ceasefire 102 times throughout the day, using large-caliber machine guns.

Report was informed in the press service of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense.

Armenian armed forces, located in Voskevan village of Noyemberyan region, in Aygeovit village and on nameless hills in Ijevan region, on nameless hills in Berd and Krasnoselsk regions subjected to fire the positions of the Azerbaijan Army located in Ashaghy Eskipara, Bala Jafarli villages and on nameless hills in Gazakh region, on nameless hills in Tovuz and Gadabay regions.The positions of Azerbaijan Army were also fired from positions of Armenian military units located near the occupied Chilaburt village of Terter region, Taghibeyli, Bash Garvand, Kangarli, Saryjaly, Marzili villages of Aghdam region, Kuropatkino village of Khojavend region, Ashaghy Veysalli, Gobu Dilagharda, Garvand, Garakhanbayli, Horadiz villages of Fuzuli region, Nuzgar village of Jabrayil region, as well as from positions located on nameless hills in Goranboy, Terter, Aghdam, Khojavend and Fuzuli regions.