Armenian subversive group destroyed - VIDEO

Baku. 13 February. REPORT.AZ/ On February 12, another attempt of reconnaissance-sabotage group of the Armenian armed forces to carry out provocation in Nagorno-Karabakh was foiled.

Report was informed in the press service of Azerbaijani Ministry of Defence (MoD).

"Military units of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces tracking the enemy pre-identified and destroyed sabotage group.

Azerbaijani Armed Forces fully control the operational situation on the frontline", the ministry said.