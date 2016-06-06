​Armenian soldier murdered his colleague arrested

Baku. 6 June. REPORT.AZ/ A soldier of Armenian army, who had wounded his colleague Khoren Harutyunyan (born in 1997) in the occupied Azerbaijani territory of Nagorno-Karabakh, was arrested.
Report informs citing the Armenian media, Investigative Committee of Armenia said.
According to the information, Khachatryan is a junior sergeant. He has wounded his military colleague with a gunfire. After a while, Harutyunyan died.
Due to the incident, the investigation under the article on "Act of negligence with a deadly weapon leading to death" of the Criminal Code was launched.
The article charges with 4 to 8 years imprisonment.
Sədrəddin İsmayılovNews Author
