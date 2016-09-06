Armenian soldier tortured and killed in Karabakh

Baku. 6 September. REPORT.AZ/ Many black bruises were revealed on an Armenian soldier in the occupied territories of Azerbaijan.

Report informs citing news.am, opinion of the forensic medical examination states.

According to the information, the examination confirmed occurrence of the death from gunshot wound.

On June 17, 2016, Garush Grigoryan, father of Grant Grigoryan, whose corpse was found on the sport ground, said that there were many black bruises on it: 'Upper part of the elbow was completely bruised. It seems his arms were cramped'.

It was declared that a criminal file has been opened under 'incitement to death' article. His commander V.Balayan was arrested. The platoon head charged with 'beating and insulting' articles.

Notably, on June 17 this year, an information was spread on death of Grant Garushevich Grigoryan, born in 1997, of a gunshot in the occupied territories of Azerbaijan. According to the information, the incident happened on the sports ground. Reason of the incident stated to be unknown.