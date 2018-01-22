Armenian soldier: I will cut my veins, but not to serve

Baku. 22 January. REPORT.AZ/ Revealed the details of Armenian soldier Ernest Hovhannisyan's injury, who serves in the Azerbaijan's Nagorno-Karabakh region occupied by Armenia.

Report informs referring to the Armenian media, he was taken to Murastan military hospital in Yerevan. Armenian soldier threw himself through window of occupation army's military unit in Karabakh saying that don't not want to serve: "I will cut my veins, but not to serve".

According to information, Hovhannisyan was called on to serve in the occupation army located in the Nagorno-Karabakh on January 12. He stated that he did not want to serve from the first day of coming.

Press secretary of the Armenian defense ministry Artsrun Hovhannisyan confirmed the incident.

Notably, on January 20, news was reported on the mysterious wounding of Armenian soldier Ernest Hovhannisyan in Nagorno-Karabakh region of Azerbaijan, which is still under occupation of Armenia.