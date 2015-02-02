Armenian side violates ceasefire using large-caliber guns 64 times within a day

Baku. 2 February. REPORT.AZ/ Armenian side violated ceasefire using large-caliber machine guns on the frontline between Azerbaijan and Armenia 64 times during a day.

Report was told by the press service of the Azerbaijan Ministry of Defense.

Armenian Armed Forces fired on the positions of Azerbaijani Armed Forces located at the unnamed heights of Gazakh region and Kohnagishlag village of Aghstafa region from the positions located in Paravakar, Vazashen villages and unnamed heights of Ijevan region; the positions of Azerbaijani units located in Gaymagli, Farahli villages of Gazakh region took fire from the positions located in Barekamavan and Shavarshavan villages of Noyemberyan region; Azerbaijani positions located in Aghdam and Alibayli villages of Tovuz region also took fire from the positions located in Mosesgekh and Aygepar villages of Berd region; also, Azerbaijani positions located at the unnamed heights of Gadabay region took fire from the positions located at the unnamed heights in Krasnoselsk region.

The positions of Azerbaijan Armed Forces underwent fire from the positions located near Tapgaragoyunlu, Talish villages of Goranboy region, Goyarkh, Chilaburt villages of Tartar region, Yusifjanli, Shuraabad, Bash Garvand, Sarijali, Javahirli villages of Aghdam region, Kuropatkino of Khojavand, Horadiz, Ashaghi Seyidahmadli villages of Fizuli region, Mehdili of Jabarail, as well as, at the unnamed heights in Goranboy, Khojavand and Fizuli regions.