Azerbaijan Defense Ministry: Armenian side violates ceasefire 97 times within two days

Baku. 22 December. REPORT.AZ/ Ceasefire was violated in various directions on the frontline between Azerbaijan and Armenia 39 times in a day.

Report was told by press service of Azerbaijan Defense Ministry.

Armenian Armed Forces fired on the positions of Azerbaijani Armed Forces located in Kokhanabi and Alibayli villages of Tovuz region from the positions located in Aygepar and Mosesgekh villages of Berd region; Azerbaijani positions located in Kohnagishlag village of Aghstafa region from the positions located in Paravakar village of Ijevan region.

The positions of Azerbaijan Armed Forces underwent fire from the positions located near Chayli village of Tartar, Yusifjanli, Marzili, Garagashli villages of Aghdam region, Kuropatkino of Khojavand, Horadiz, Garkhanbayli, Ashaghi Seyidahmadli, Gorgan villages of Fizuli region, as well as, at the unnamed heights in Goranboy, Khojavand and Fizuli regions.

The enemy was silenced by retaliatory fire.

Ceasefire was violated 97 times within two days.