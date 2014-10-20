Armenian side violates ceasefire 13 times

Baku. 20 October. REPORT.AZ/ Armenian side violated ceasefire in various directions on the frontline 13 times in a day, Report informs referring to the Ministry of Defense.

Armenian Armed Forces fired on the positions of Azerbaijan Armed Forces located at the unnamed heights in Gazakh region from the positions located at the unnamed heights in Ijevan region yesterday and last night.

The positions of Azerbaijani units underwent fire from the positions located near Ashaghi Veysalli, Ashaghi Seyidahmadli villages of Fizuli region and at the unnamed heights in the territories of Goranboy and Khojavand regions.

The enemy was silenced by retaliatory fire.