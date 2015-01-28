Armenians violates ceasefire 113 times within a day

Baku. 28 January. REPORT.AZ/ Armenians Armed Forces violated ceasefire on the frontline between Azerbaijan and Armenia by using large-caliber machine guns, mortars and rocket-propelled grenades 113 times during a day.

Report was told by the press service of the Azerbaijan Ministry of Defense.

Armenian Armed Forces fired on the positions of Azerbaijani Armed Forces located in Gaymagli, Farahli, Gushchu Ayrim, Ashaghi Eskipara villages and unnamed heights of Gazakh region and Kohnagishlag village of Aghstafa region from the positions located in Barekamavan, Voskevan, Shavarshavan villages of Noyemberyan region, Paravakar, Vazashen villages of Ijevan region; Azerbaijani positions located at the unnamed heights of Gadabay region also took fire from the positions located at the unnamed heights of Krasnoselsk region.

The positions of Azerbaijan Armed Forces underwent fire from the positions located near Talish village of Goranboy region, Goyarkh, Chilaburt, Chayli villages of Tartar region, Kangarli, Yusifjanli, Shuraabad, Shikhlar, Sarijali, Novruzlu, Javahirli, Marzili, Garagashli villages of Aghdam region, Kuropatkino of Khojavand, Horadiz, Gorgan, Ashaghi Veysalli, Ashaghi Seyidahmadli villages of Fizuli region, Mehdili village of Jabrail, as well as, at the unnamed heights in Goranboy, Khojavand, Fizuli and Jabrail regions.

The enemy was silenced by retaliatory fire.