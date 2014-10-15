Armenian side violate ceasefire agreement 12 times

Baku. 15 October. REPORT.AZ/ Armenian Armed Forces violated ceasefire agreement in several directions 12 times in a day. Report informs referring to the press service of the Ministry of Defense.

Armenian units fired on the positions of Azerbaijani Armed Forces located in Alibayli village of Tovuz region and at the unnamed heights of Gazakh region from the positions located in Mosesgekh, Aygepar villages of Berd and at the unnamed heights of Ijevan region.

In addition, the positions of Azerbaijani units underwent fire from the positions located near Tapgaragoyunlu village of Goranboy region, Mehdili village of Jabrail and at the unnamed heights of Fizuli and Khojavand regions.

The enemy was silenced by retaliatory fire.