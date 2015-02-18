Armenian side violates ceasefire 34 times during a day

Baku. 18 February. REPORT.AZ/ Armenian Armed Forces violated ceasefire on the frontline between Azerbaijan and Armenia 34 times within a day, Report was told by the press service of the Azerbaijan Ministry of Defense.

Armenian Armed Forces fired on the positions of Azerbaijani Armed Forces located in Kokhanabi and Munjuglu villages of Tovuz region from the positions located in Chinari village and unnamed heights of Berd region; Azerbaijani positions located at the unnamed heights of Gadabay region also took fire from the positions located at the unnamed heights of Krasnoselsk region.

The positions of Azerbaijan Armed Forces underwent fire from the positions located near Chilaburt village of Tartar region, Yusifjanli, Kangarli, Javahirli, Sarijali, Namirli, villages of Aghdam region, Gorgan, Horadiz, Ashaghi Seyidahmadli villages of Fizuli region, Mehdili of Jabrail, as well as, at the unnamed heights in Goranboy, Khojavand and Fizuli regions.

The enemy was silenced by retaliatory fire.