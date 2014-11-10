Armenian side intensifies violation of ceasefire cases

Baku. 10 Novmeber. REPORT.AZ/ The ceasefire was violated in different directions on the frontline between Azerbaijan and Armenia 51 times in a day, Report was informed by the press service of the Ministry of Defense.

Armenian units fired on the positions of Azerbaijan Armed Forces located in Aghbulag village of Tovuz region from the positions located in Chinari village of Berd region.

The positions of Azerbaijani units underwent fire from the positions located near Chilaburt, Gizil Oba villages of Tartar region, Yusifjanli, Marzili villages of Aghdam, Horadiz, Ashaghi Veysalli, Garakhanbayli, Ashaghi Abdulrahmanli, Ashaghi Seyidahmadli villages of Fizuli, Kuropatkino of Khojavand, Mehdili of Jabrail region, as well as, at the unnamed heights in Goranboy, Khojavand, Fizuli and Jabrail regions.

The enemy was fired by retaliatory fire.