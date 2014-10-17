Armenian side fires on Azerbaijani positions

Baku. 17 October. REPORT.AZ/ Armenian Armed Forces violated ceasefire in different directions of the frontline 14 times in a day. Report informs referring to the press service of the Ministry of Defense.

Armenian units fired on the positions of Azerbaijan Armed Forces located in Alibayli village of Tovuz and Kamarli village of Gazakh region from the positions located in Mosesgekh village of Berd and Dovekh village of Noyemberyan region yesterday and last night.

The positions of Azerbaijan Armed Forces underwent fire from the positions located in Ashaghi Veysalli, Ashaghi Abdurrahmanli, Gorgan villages of Fizuli region, Yusifjanli village of Aghdam and at the unnamed heights of Khojavand region.

The enemy was silenced by retaliatory fire.