Armenian side attempts to sabotage during OSCE's monitoring

Baku. 29 January. REPORT.AZ/ The next monitoring held on the contact line between troops near Mazam village of Gazakh region on January 29, under the mandate of the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairman-in-Office, ended.

Armenian side attempted to the sabotage during monitoring. According to the agreement prior to the monitoring, Armenians did not bring the field assistants of Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairman-in-Office participating in monitoring on the opposite side, to the assigned coordinates correctly.

Thus, the time of monitoring was delayed. After the solution of certain procedures, it was possible to hold monitoring.

"However, shortly before the end of the monitoring, Armenian Armed Forces violated ceasefire and fired on the positions of Azerbaijan, not far from the place where the representatives of the OSCE held monitoring, several times," was stated.

Defense Ministry stated again, such kind of provocative actions of Armenian side that ignores the standards and principles of international law, became more systematic: "Every time exacerbating the situation on the contact line, the enemy does not contribute to normal functioning of international organizations and deliberately interfere to implement their prescribed duties."