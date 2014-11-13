Armenian side asked ICRC to return bodies of pilots

Baku. 13 November. REPORT.AZ/ Armenian side appealed to the International Committee of the Red Cross to mediate in the issue of the transfer to the Armenian side bodies of three helicopter pilots shot down by the Azerbaijani side on November 12. Report informs referring to the Armenian media, it was declared by commander of the so-called NKR Defense Army Movses Hakobyan.

According to him, as the helicopter crashed in the vicinity to the contact line, the Armenian side is unable to pick up the bodies. That is why it was necessary to contact the ICRC to mediate.

According to the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan on November 12, at about 13:45 p.m 1700m north-east from Kangarli village of Aghdam region belonging to the Armed Forces of the Republic of Armenia Mi-24, coming on the combat course, attacked the positions of Azerbaijani Armed Forces. The helicopter was destroyed by retaliatory fire.