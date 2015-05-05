Armenian reconnoiter arrested in Aghdam sentenced today- PHOTOS

Baku. 5 May. REPORT.AZ/ The trial of Arsen Baghdasaryan who crossed the frontline in the direction of Aghdam region on the contact line of troops on December 26 last year, was continued in Ganja Court of Grave Crimes.

Report informs that the sentence was read at the trial chaired by a judge presiding over the hearing Elbay Allahverdiyev. So, A.Baghdasaryan was sentenced to 15 years imprisonment in prison with special regime.

It was also noted that A.Baghdasaryan has the right to appeal to the Court of Appeal in Ganja during 20 days.

Arsen Baghdasaryan was charged under the 12 Articles of the Criminal Code including 5 Articles on national security and 7 on the attempt to commit a crime. On May 4, the public prosecutor Anar Mirkishiyev asked Armenian A.Baghdasaryan's sentence on a period of 18-year imprisonment in a strict regime.