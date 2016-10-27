Armenian provocation prevented on frontline, enemy retreated suffering loss

Baku. 27 October. REPORT.AZ/ On evening of October 26, using adverse climatic conditions, Armenian armed units tried to sabotage approaching positions of Azerbaijani Armed Forces in the south direction of the frontline.

Report informs referring to the press service of Azerbaijani Ministry of Defence (MOD).

Operation of the enemy side revealed in advance, preventive strikes fired. Suffering dead and wounded, the enemy was forced to retreat. The Ministry of Defence warns that Armenian military-political regime bears all responsibility for aggravation of the situation on the line of confrontation of the troops.