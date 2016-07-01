 Top
    Armenian provocation prevented at the OSCE PA session

    At the meeting hall, the Armenians tried to spread a book with distorted materials about Karabakh region of Azerbaijan

    Baku. 1 July. REPORT.AZ/ The Armenian provocation prevented at the 25th session of the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly (OSCE PA) in Tbilisi.

    Report informs, in the meeting hall an Azerbaijani journalist has found the books under the table with distorted materials about Karabakh. After this incident, other Azerbaijani reporters have interfered the issue.

    After intervention of Bo Nielsen, Head of the International Relations Department of the OSCE PA, the books were removed.

    Materials in the books were given in 7 languages, including Armenian.

