Armenian projectile fell to yard of Gazakh resident, 1 injured

Baku. 9 December. REPORT.AZ/ Armenian forces fired frontline villages of Gazakh region.

Report informs, as a result of Armenian fire resident of Gushchu Ayrim village of the region Tural Sadigov, 16, wounded.

Report was told by relatives of injured, one of Armenian projectile fell to yard of Sadigovs. T.Sadigov, who was in the yard at that moment wounded from hand. He was taken to Gazakh region Treatment Diagnostics Center. State of operated T.Sadigov is assessed as satisfactory.

Armenian army become more active in recent days and fires settlements by large-caliber weapons.