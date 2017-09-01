Armenian officer subjected to persecution

Baku. 1 September. REPORT.AZ/ An officer of occupier Armenian armed forces military unit No. 33651 in Madagiz, captain Edik Poghosyan subjected to persecution after he shared on social networks the problems he faced in the service, crimes in the Armenian army, tyranny of high-ranking servicemen.

Report informs, active social network user Poghosyan shared his views on negative aspects, tyranny and death in the military unit and was subjected to pressure by his commander. He did not tolerate injustice and fled the army. After the first attempt, the officer was returned to the military unit with the help of his parents, however, left the military unit after facing great difficulties and insults again.

A criminal case has been filed against captain E. Poghosyan, he is wanted. The investigation continues.