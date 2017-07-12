Armenian military vehicle crashes in Karabakh, 15 servicemen injured

Baku. 12 July. REPORT.AZ/ The military truck of the Armenian Armed Forces had an accident in Nagorno-Karabakh in the late hours on July 11. Some 15 servicemen returning from the military polygon near Jabrayil were injured in the traffic accident.

Report informs, commander of one of the military units Vladimir Grigoryan posted on his page at the social media.

Vladimir Grigoryan also said to his former colleague Sarkis Aghajanyan currently residing in Sisian City that mainly the young soldiers from the military unit based in Martuni had been injured.

According to him, ambulance took the wounded to the local hospital. Some three soldiers are in a critical condition.