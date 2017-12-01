 Top
    Close photo mode

    Armenian military servicemen beaten in Karabakh

    Baku. 1 December. REPORT.AZ/ Two military servicemen were injured in the Armenian army on the ground of inter-relation issues. They were delivered to the military medical station.

    Report informs, as a result of incident between junior sergeant of anti-tank battery Ashot Gevorkyan was injured in the eye as a result of incident with the military unit’s soldier Armen Markaryan.

    Another Armenian soldier Rafael Manukyan serving as a contractor, was beaten by other armed men in Karabakh.

    Injuried Manukyan was delivered to military hospital located in Khankendi. 

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi