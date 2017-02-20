Armenian lobby tried to disrupt work of Azerbaijan booth in Los Angeles

Baku. 20 February. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijan was broadly presented at the "Los Angeles Travel and Adventure" Show.

Report informs citing the Consulate General of Azerbaijan in Los Angeles.

In the Azerbaijani booth by the Consulate General, extensive information was provided about the country's tourism potential through various banners and a wide range of publications prepared by the Ministry of Culture and Tourism.

The attendees offered substantial information about Azerbaijan, its ancient history and culture, steady development as an independent nation as well as its rich tourism potential. Various video clips showcasing Azerbaijan’s natural beauties, landscapes, unique history, cultural diversity and architecture were demonstrated in the booth. Colorful national costumes of Azerbaijan demonstrated in the booth received much acclaim.

Numerous questions of the participants about Azerbaijan and its tourist centers were answered.

The banner ”Karabakh: Crown Jewel of Azerbaijan”, featured in the booth and demonstrating that Karabakh is an ancient Azerbaijani land, attracted much attention of the show visitors.

Showcasing picturesque nature of Karabakh, the banner also features Karabakh’s history, its historical Azerbaijani monuments, such as the Shusha Walls, Govharagha Mosque, Ganjasar Albanian Monastery, as well as the Karabakh carpets, the Mugham music school, the Karabakh horses and cuisine. A booklet, which includes information on all these features of Karabakh, published by the Consulate General, was distributed in the booth. The brochure also gives information that Karabakh is an ancient Azerbaijani land as well as noted occupation of the Azerbaijan's region by Armenia and that visits to the occupied territories are of illegal nature.

Alarmed by Azerbaijan’s presentation at the Show and promotion of Karabakh as a historical territory of Azerbaijan, California’s Armenian lobby tried its best, through various provocative and aggressive actions, to disrupt the work of the Azerbaijan booth. However the lobby once again miserably failed after intervention of the security service and Los Angeles police.

Notably, the exhibition, attended by over 30 000 visitors, is the US largest tourism exhibition.