Armenian lawmaker addresses Milli Majlis: My mother from Baku, I know city a bit

Baku. 22 September. REPORT.AZ/ "The last time I was in Baku in January 1988. I was 13 years old. It was a month before the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict began. My mother is from Baku, I know this city a little bit. I had a home here. I am glad that my Azerbaijani colleagues initiated the conference in Baku.

Report informs, Chairperson of the Armenian National Assembly Standing Committee on Foreign Relations Armen Ashotyan said at the conference entitled “The role of parliaments in promoting women's health and gender equality in Eastern Partnership countries within the framework of the 3rd and 5th Sustainable Development Goals”, organized by the Azerbaijani Parliament (Milli Majlis), Euronest Parliamentary Assembly (EU Eastern Partnership Program consultative body) and UN Office in Azerbaijan, was held in Milli Majlis, Baku.

He said that if such issue is not on the parliamentary or political agenda, there is no other chance to come to Azerbaijan: “At the same time, it is difficult for Azerbaijanis to find another chance to come to Armenia”.