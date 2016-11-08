Armenian human rights activist: "We shouldn't trust Kocharyan and Sargsyan"

Baku. 8 November. REPORT.AZ/ Kocharyan and Sargsyan's regime would not have appeared on the political arena of Armenia without the Karabakh conflict.

Report informs, Armenian human rights activist Vahan Martirosyan said at the conference on "The Armenian-Azerbaijani Nagorno-Karabakh conflict: main obstacles and prospects for settlement. Outlook from Armenia and Azerbaijan".

"They were creating adventures, intrigue within the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict settlement. We shouldn't trust them", V. Martirosyan said.

The human rights activist said he will not reinvent the wheel by saying that over the past 15 years, neither Minister of Foreign Affairs nor the highest leadership of the country had the right to vote in the various negotiating processes.

"The war began on the initiative of a third force, which is in favor of its imperialist ambitions and did not want to see stability in the region", V. Martirosyan added.