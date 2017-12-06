Armenian foreign minister meets with OSCE MG co-Chairs - PHOTO

 Top
    Armenian foreign minister meets with OSCE MG co-Chairs

    Azerbaijani and Armenian FMs will meet in Vienna

    Baku. 6 December. REPORT.AZ/ Foreign minister of Armenia Edward Nalbandian has today met with co-chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group in Vienna.

    During the meeting, the parties have discussed the Nagorno Karabakh conflict settlement.

    Meeting of the Council of OSCE Foreign Ministers will take place in Vienna on December 7-8, which will also be attended by Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov.

    The meeting of foreign ministers of Azerbaijan and Armenia is expected on the sidelines of ministerial meeting.

