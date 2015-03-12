Baku. 12 March. REPORT.AZ/ Speaking at the OSCE Permanent Council on March 11, Armenian Foreign Minister Edward Nalbandian tried to distort the essence of the negotiations on the Armenian-Azerbaijani conflict. Report informs, it was stated by a spokesman for the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry Hikmet Hajiyev. He stressed that at the meeting, the OSCE Permanent Mission of Azerbaijan responded to the words of Armenian Foreign Ministry. It is noted in their statement, that this "special meeting of the OSCE Permanent Council may give a rare opportunity for the Armenian side to understand the growing concern of the OSCE about cases of forcible change of internationally recognized borders".

In a statement, the Permanent Mission noted that Azerbaijan remains committed to the process of settlement of the Armenian-Azerbaijani conflict and welcomes in this regard the efforts of the OSCE Minsk Group. "But the regular meetings of OSCE Minsk Group in full format in Vienna can serve as a platform for dialogue".

Permanent Mission of Azerbaijan to the OSCE called on Armenia to immediately begin a comprehensive and structured negotiations in accordance with the appeals of the international community and the countries of the OSCE Minsk Group. "Armenia must comply with the agreement on the exchange of information on missing persons under the auspices of the International Committee of the Red Cross, as it was agreed during the meeting of the Presidents in Paris. Moreover, Armenia should immediately release the illegally taken hostage our compatriots Dilgam Asgarov and Shahbaz Guliyev".