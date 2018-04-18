Armenian forces shoot resident of Aghjabadi city

© Report

Baku.18 April.REPORT.AZ/ A resident of Yukhari Gyamaddinli village of Aghjabadi district, Hajiyev Rahim Azer, born in 1991, was shot by the units of Armenian army, while he was in field.

Report informs, he was hospitalized. His health condition is satisfactory.

Confirming the fact Ministry of Defense noted that in recent days, the opposite side has increased provocations in frontline in the background of the events in Armenia. Even, the enemy does not hesitate to fire civilian objects and people.