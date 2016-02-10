 Top
    Close photo mode

    Armenian FM to meet with co-chairs of OSCE MG in Munich

    Edward Nalbandyan will visit Germany on February 12-13

    Baku. 10 February. REPORT.AZ/ Armenian Foreign Minister Edward Nalbandyan will visit Germany on February 12-13, where he will take part in the Munich Security Conference.

    Report informs referring to the Armenian media, the press service of the Armenian Foreign Ministry says.

    During the visit Edward Nalbandyan will meet with foreign ministers from several countries, as well as co-chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group on the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi