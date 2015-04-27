Armenian FM to meet with OSCE MG co-chairs

Baku. 27 April. REPORT.AZ/ Armenian Foreign Minister Edward Nalbandyan to meet with the OSCE Minsk Group Co-chairs on April 29.

Report informs referring to the Armenian media, he said at a press conference with his Belgian counterpart Didier Reynders in Yerevan.

As expected that the meeting will take place in Paris.

E. Nalabandyan also noted that, the negotiation process within the framework of the peaceful settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict has no alternative.

Foreign Minister of Belgium Didier Reynders will also visit Azerbaijan. He arrives in Baku from Yerevan tonight.