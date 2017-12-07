Armenian FM: Our meeting with Azerbaijani FM was positive

Baku. 7 December. REPORT.AZ/ Armenian FM Edward Nalbandian stated that his last meeting with Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov was held in a positive way.

Report informs, he said at the 24th meeting of the OSCE Ministerial Council in Vienna today.

"Yesterday's meeting with Elmar Mammadyarov was generally positive. Now we expect further progress of the events", he said.

Nalbandian also positively assessed the meeting of the Presidents of Azerbaijan and Armenia in Geneva, stressing that the sides could come to a consensus.

Notably, Azerbaijani and Armenian foreign minister met in Vienna yesterday to discuss the settlement of the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

Earlier, Mammadyarov and Nalbandian have met separately with the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs.