    Armenian FM meets OSCE MG Co-Chairs

    The parties continued discussion around the possibility of promoting a peaceful settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict

    Baku. 4 December. REPORT.AZ/ Armenian Foreign Minister Edward Nalbandian met with the OSCE Minsk Group Igor Popov, James Warlick, Pierre Andrieu and the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairman Andrzej Kasprzyk. Report informs referring to the Armenian media, the meeting was held in the Swiss city of Basel, where Nalbandian arrived on working visit.

    The sides continued discussion around the possibility of promoting a peaceful settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

    Nalbandian confirmed Armenia's readiness to continue joint efforts for a peaceful settlement of the conflict.

