Armenian FM: Meeting with Azerbaijan minister to be held soon

Baku. 7 July. REPORT.AZ / It is important for Armenia to maintain the dynamics of the negotiation process on Nagorno Karabakh.

Report informs citing the Armenian media, Armenian Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanian told in an interview to local TV channel Shant.

He also confirmed that the meeting with his Azerbaijani counterpart is planned in the near future.

"When we talk about atmosphere contributing the peace, it is a principle with a broad context, which also includes functions related to strengthening the ceasefire. From our side nothing has changed," said Z. Mnatsakanian, commenting on the importance of implementation of agreements on extension of Andrzej Kasprzyk’s group and control over the observance of ceasefire.