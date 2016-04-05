 Top
    Armenian Defense Ministry unveiled names of the officers neutralized in Karabakh

    Yesterday Ministry spread information on its officers and soldiers killed in Azerbaijani territory

    Baku. 5 April. REPORT.AZ/ Names of another 3 military servants of Armenian armed forces, who neutralized on the contact line of Azerbaijan's Nagorno-Karabakh region under occupation, have been unveiled.

    Report informs citing Armenian media, spokesperson of the Armenian Defense Ministry, Artsrun Hovannisyan posts on his facebook page.

    These military servants are: Major Torosyan Ayk Vaganovich (1985), Senior Lieutenant Stepanyan Meruzhan Arturovich (1993), Junior Sergeant Iskandaryan Ruben Ashotovich (1993).

    Notably, yesterday Armenian Defense Ministry revealed names of its 7 servicemen neutralized in Azerbaijani territory. 

