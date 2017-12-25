Armenian co-chair removed from Armenia-Azerbaijan Civil Peace Platform

Baku. 25 December. REPORT.AZ/ On December 25, 2017, the meeting of the Steering Committee of the Armenia-Azerbaijan Civil Peace Platform was held.

Report informs citing the platform's press service, at the meeting, which was held in accordance with paragraph 6.9.4 of the Charter of the Civil Peace Platform, the Co-Chair of the Armenia-Azerbaijan Civil Peace Platform Rovshan Rzayev presented the agenda to the Steering Committee.

The first issue of the agenda was the change of the head of the Civil Peace Platform’s Secretariat. As the head of the Secretariat Orkhan Nabiyev continued his education abroad, his request for his dismissal from that position and his inclusion to the Council of Experts was discussed.

The candidature of Dilara Afandiyeva, the employee of the Azerbaijan Society for the Protection of the Rights of Women named after D. Aliyeva, was suggested as a new coordinator of the Civil Peace Platform’s Secretariat. After the discussions, there were made decisions regarding dismissal of Orkhan Nabiyev and appointing Dilara Efendiyeva as coordinator of the Secretariat of the Armenia-Azerbaijan Civil Peace Platform.

The second issue on the agenda were the amendments and additions by the Armenian Co-chair of the Armenia-Azerbaijan Civil Peace Platform Rafael Isakhanian proposed for the Charter adopted on 30 October 2017 in Tbilisi and his actions during his co-chairmanship which were contrary to the principles of the Civil Peace Platform were discussed widely. It was stated during discussion that, according to the Article 6.5 of the Charter, amendments and additions may only be made during the General Assembly of the Civil Peace Platform. It was also noted that, according to Article 5.10 of the Charter, membership of any member of the Armenia-Azerbaijan Civil Peace Platform should be denied when he/she violates the name, goals and principles of the Civil Peace Platform.

Co-chair of the Platform Rovshan Rzayev, asked the Steering Committee to express its view on the issue of termination of Mr. Isakhanian’s membership because he violated the clause of the Charter. The situation and the presented facts were discussed in detail and Rafael Isakhanian was removed from the Co-Chairing of the Armenia-Azerbaijan Civil Peace Platform and the membership of the Civil Peace Platform.

Artur Agajanov, a member of the Steering Committee, was nominated as the new co-chair of the Armenia-Azerbaijan Civil Peace Platform. Mr. Agajanov's candidacy was discussed and he was elected as the new co-chair of the Armenia-Azerbaijan Civil Peace Platform’s Steering Committee. Members of the Board wished Mr. Agajanov success in his future activities.

Later, the Steering Committee accepted the new members to the Platform and, in accordance with the final decision of the General Assembly, discussed the main directions for the year of 2018.

In the end, the Steering Committee of the Armenia-Azerbaijan Civil Peace Platform congratulated its member countries on the occasion of Christmas and the upcoming New Year 2018.