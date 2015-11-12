Armenian citizen crossing Azerbaijani border returns homeland - PHOTO

Baku. 12 November. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijan Republic returned Armenian citizen Abovyan Lusine Gukasovna, born in 1942, detained in the territory of Gazakh region of the Azerbaijan Republic on November 8, 2015, to the opposite side, liberating on November 12 on the basis of standards of international humanitarian law.

Report was told by the State Commission on Prisoners of War,Hostages and Missing People.

Officials of the Commission's Working Group applied to the representatives of the International Committee of the Red Cross on provision of security guarantee from the opposite side and cease of fire due to hearing shootings from nearby Armenian positions during the process carried out by the State Commission on Prisoners of War, Hostages and Missing People and Defense Ministry with mediation of the International Committee of the Red Cross.

Repatriation of L.Abovyan carried out after fulfillment of the requirements.