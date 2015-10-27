Armenian churches increased in occupied territories of Azerbaijan

Baku. 27 October. REPORT.AZ/ "The total amount of damage to historical and cultural monuments in occupied territories of Azerbaijan is 177 bln USD. 88,326,370,000 USD of them are historical and cultural monuments in the state registration and 46,066,086,000 USD - monuments without state registration."

Report informs, Chairman of Organization for Protection of Monuments of History and Culture in the occupied territories of Azerbaijan Faig Ismayilov said at the press conference today.

According to him, construction of churches have begun after the occupation of the territory of Nagorno-Karabakh region and 7 adjacent districts:"On the territory of Azerbaijan churches generally built at the foot of the mountains but not in the administrative centers of population and along roadsides.Churches are built not for prayer but to show in the future that these territories belong to Armenians. At the same time, Armenia has granted the status of churches in the occupied territories to 175 monuments of the Albanian period and increased their numbers in the Nagorno-Karabakh region and 7 adjacent districts up to 190. This is approximately 20 times more than the number of churches in Armenia. "

According to F.Ismayilov, the destruction of Armenian monuments in Azerbaijan's occupied territories should be investigated by international organizations, and they should get a legal assessment.