Armenian army contract soldier tortured in Nagorno-Karabakh

Baku. 23 January. REPORT.AZ/ A contract soldier of Armenian armed forces Edgar Hakobyan was beaten in Nagorno-Karabakh, occupied region of Azerbaijan.

Report informs referring to the Armenian media, he wanted to terminate his service contract as he was not happy with unbearable conditions in the army and told the decision to his commanders. In return, he was beaten and insulted by the militants of Armenian separatists in Nagorno-Karabakh.

Hakobyan told reporters that his multiple complaints have been ignored: “Due the problem in my kidney I have applied to the commanders for many times. They have torn up my statement, trying to forcefully send me to war line for service and threatened to sue me.”

Journalist Suzan Simonian wrote on this issue that soldier Hakobyan illegally left the command area and then returned there. “But he was several times tortured and physically abused by his commanders and police officers. When Edgar Hakobyan escaped from military unit to Yerevan to make complaint, he was demobilized from army with old date on January 17, 2018.”

Armenia’s “Journalists for Human Rights” organization complained to the Prosecutor’s Office of Armenia on the beating of Hakobyan and other crimes in the army.