Baku. 21 August. REPORT.AZ/ Armenian armed units violated ceasefire a total of 7 times throughout the day, Report informs citing Ministry of Defenceof Azerbaijan

Armenian armed forces, located in Barekamavan village in Noyemberian region subjected to fire the positions of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces located in Farahli village and nameless hills in Gazakh region.

The ceasefire was also violated in Garakhanbayli village of Fuzuli region, as well as in nameless hills in Goranboy and Fuzuli regions.