Armenian armed units violated ceasefire a total of 58 times using mortars and large-caliber machine guns

Baku. 31 December. REPORT.AZ/ Armenian armed units violated ceasefire a total of 58 times throughout the day, using 60 and 82 millimeter mortars and large-caliber machine guns.

Report informs referring to the press service of Azerbaijani Ministry of Defence (MOD).Armenian armed forces, located in Berkaber village in Ijevan region, Barekamavan, Voskepar villages in Noyemberyan region, in Aygepar, Mosesgekh, Chinari villages and in nameless hills in Berd region, in nameless hills in Krasnoselsk region subjected to fire the positions of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces located in Gizilhajili, Gaymaglı, Ashaghi Askipara villages of Gazakh region, Aghdam, Alibayli, Aghbulag, Kokhanabi, Munjuglu villages and nameless hills in Tovuz region and nameless hills of Gedebey region.The positions of Azerbaijan's Armed Forces were also fired from positions of Armenian military units located near to the occupied Goyarkh village of Tartar region, Shuraabad village of Aghdam region, as well as from positions located in the nameless hills in Goygol, Goranboy, Tartar, Khojavand, Fuzuli and Jabrayil regions.