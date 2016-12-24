Armenian armed units violated ceasefire 43 times throughout the day

Baku. 24 December. REPORT.AZ/ Armenian armed units violated ceasefire a total of 43 times throughout the day.

Report informs referring to the press service of Azerbaijani Ministry of Defence (MOD).

Armenian armed forces, located in Shavarshavan village in Noyemberyan region, in Berkaber village and nameless hills in Ijevan region, Chinari, Mosesgekh villages in Berd region subjected to fire the positions of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces located in Farahli, Gizilhajili villages and nameless hills of Gazakh region, Aghbulag, Kokhanabi and Alibayli villages of Tovuz region.

The positions of Azerbaijan's Armed Forces were also fired from positions of Armenian military units located near to the occupied Chilaburt, Yarimja villages of Tartar region, Kuropatkino village of Khojavand region, Ashaghi Seyidahmadli, Horadiz villages of Fuzuli region, as well as from positions located in the nameless hills in Goranboy, Tartar, Khojavand, Fuzuli and Jabrayil regions.