Baku. 20 January. REPORT.AZ/ Armenian armed units violated ceasefire a total of 42 times throughout the day.

Report informs citing the press service of Azerbaijani Ministry of Defence (MoD).

Armenian armed forces, located in Mosesgekh and Chinari villages of Berd region and in nameless hills in Krasnoselsk region subjected to fire the positions of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces located in Aghdam, Kokhanabi and Aghbulag villages of Tovuz region and in nameless hills in Gadabay region.

The positions of Azerbaijani Armed Forces were also fired from positions of Armenian military units located near to the occupied Goyarkh, Chilaburt villages of Tartar region, Marzili, Javahirli villages of Aghdam region, Kuropatkino village of Khojavand region, Ashaghi Seyidahmadli, Horadiz, Gorgan, Garakhanbayli villages of Fuzuli region and Mehdili village of Jabrayil region, as well as from positions located in the nameless hills in Goranboy, Tartar, Khojavand and Fuzuli regions.