Baku. 19 January. REPORT.AZ/ Armenian armed units violated ceasefire a total of 40 times throughout the day.

Report informs citing the press service of Azerbaijani Ministry of Defence (MoD).

Armenian armed forces, located in Dovekh, Voskevan villages of Noyemberyan region, in Paravakar village of Ijevan region and in Aygepar, Chinari villages of Berd region subjected to fire the positions of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces located in Kamarli, Gushchu Ayrim villages and in nameless hills in Gazakh region and Alibayli, Aghbulag villages of Tovuz region.

The positions of Azerbaijani Armed Forces were also fired from positions of Armenian military units located near to the occupied Chilaburt village of Tartar region, Yusifjanli village of Aghdam region, Ashaghi Seyidahmadli, Horadiz villages of Fuzuli region, as well as from positions located in the nameless hills in Goranboy, Tartar, Khojavand, Fuzuli and Jabrayil regions.