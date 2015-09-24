Armenians violated ceasefire 92 times in a day

Baku. 24 September. REPORT.AZ/ Armenian armed units, using heavy machine guns and mortars of caliber 60 mm, violated the ceasefire in different directions of the frontline 92 times a day.

Report was told in the press service of Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

According to the information, Armenian armed units from the positions located in the village of Dovegh of Noyemberyan region fired at Azerbaijani positions located in the villages of Gaymagly and Kamarli of Gazakh district.

Armenian armed units also fired on positions of Azerbaijani Armed Forces near Tapgaragoyunlu, Gulustan, Talish villages of Goranboy district, Chilaburt, Goyarkh, Gyzyloba, Chayli villages of Terter district, Novruzlu, Sarydzhally, Yusifjanly, Kangarli, Shuraabad, Marzili, Garagashli villages of Agdam district, Kuropatkino village of Khojavend district, Horadiz, Garakhanbeyli, Gorgan, Ashagi Seyidahmadli, Ashagi Abdurrahmanly villages of Fizuli district, Mehdili village of Jabrayil region and nameless heights in the territory of Goygol, Goranboy, Khojavend and Fizuli districts.

Azerbaijani Armed Forces considering the operational situation, inflicted 124 fires on the firing points, trenches and positions of the enemy.