Armenians violated ceasefire 41 times using large-caliber machine guns

Baku. 9 December. REPORT.AZ/ Armenian armed units violated ceasefire a total of 41 times throughout the day, using large-caliber machine guns.

Report informs referring to the press service of Azerbaijani Ministry of Defence (MOD).

Armenian armed forces, located in Mosesgekh village and in nameless hills in Berd region subjected to fire the positions of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces located in Aghdam and Kokhanabi village of Tovuz region.

The positions of Azerbaijan's Armed Forces were also fired from positions of Armenian military units located near to the occupied Shikhlar, Yusifjanli, Javahirli villages of Aghdam region, Kuropatkino village of Khojavand region, Horadiz village of Fuzuli region, as well as from positions located in the nameless hills in Goranboy, Tartar, Khojavand, Fuzuli and Jabrayil regions.