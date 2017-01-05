Armenian armed units violated ceasefire 36 times using large-caliber machine guns

Baku. 5 January. REPORT.AZ/ Armenian armed units violated ceasefire a total of 36 times throughout the day, using large-caliber machine guns.

Report informs referring to the press service of Azerbaijani Ministry of Defence (MoD).

Armenian armed forces, located in Voskevan, Shavarshavan villages of Noyemberyan region, in Berkaber village of Ijevan region, in Mosesgekh and Chinari villages of Berd region subjected to fire the positions of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces located in Gushchu Ayrim, Farahli, Gizilhajili villages of Qazakh region, Aghdam and Kokhanabi villages of Tovuz region.

The positions of Azerbaijani Armed Forces were also fired from positions of Armenian military units located near to the occupied Goyarkh, Chilaburt villages of Tartar region, Marzili, Shuraabad, Yusifjanli villages of Aghdam region, Kuropatkino village of Khojavand region, Horadiz village of Fuzuli region, as well as from positions located in the nameless hills in Goranboy, Tartar, Khojavand and Fuzuli regions.